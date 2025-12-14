Hulu Just Added One of the Best Christmas Franchises of All Time (And It’s Already a Streaming Hit)

There’s one franchise topping the lists of Hulu subscribers’ Christmas movie marathons. Streaming services are bursting with holiday cheer this December as major platforms have stocked dozens of fan-favorite holiday films throughout the month. Hulu is no exception, and a Christmas franchise that joined the streamer at the start of the month is now a streaming hit.

On December 1st, the complete Home Alone franchise – Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, and Home Sweet Home Alone – started streaming on Hulu. The movies center around children who suddenly find themselves home alone during the holiday season, and they’re proving to be a major hit with streamers.

The Macaulay Culkin-starring Home Alone and Home Alone 2 currently take the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on Hulu’s top 10 movies chart in the U.S., and No. 2 and No. 4 respectively in the overall ranking of TV shows and movies. They top other great Christmas films like The Santa Clause, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and The Polar Express, which round out the top five. Exact viewership data for the films hasn’t been shared, but both movies have ranked on the chart since December 10th.

Home Alone Is a Perfect Christmas Movie

It’s really no surprise that Home Alone is topping Hulu’s streaming charts. The film, which holds a 66% critic score and 80% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is an iconic Christmas movie and an annual viewing requirement for many, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that it’s the ultimate Christmas movie.

The 1990 classic is slapstick comedy at its best as it follows the hilarious story of a young Kevin McAllister as he defends his home from the “Wet Bandits.” But beneath all of that chaos, which includes paint cans to the face and even a blowtorch to the head, is an emotional story about the importance of family, forgiveness, and appreciating loved ones – all of the things that Christmas is really about. Every second of the movie is drenched in festive nostalgia, from the festive decor of the McAllister home and the twinkling lights of the snowy neighborhood to John Williams’s score, and the final scene where Kevin is finally reunited with his family on a snowy Christmas morning embraces everything that’s magical about Christmas and perfectly balances the slapstick adventure with profound holiday emotion.

What’s New on Hulu?

Hulu has some pretty great streaming options this December. Subscribers looking for more movies to add to their Christmas movies list can now stream titles like Disney’s A Christmas Carol, Gremlins, The Santa Clause movies, The Ultimate Christmas Present, and Twas The Night……. Outside of Christmas movies, Hulu’s December lineup also brought titles such as Black Swan, Straight Outta Compton, and several Planet of the Apes films to the platform.

