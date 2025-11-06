Gremlins 3 Officially Happening 35 Years Later With Spielberg Involved (& It’s Taking On Disney)

It’s hard to believe, but it has been over thirty-five years since the Gremlins had been on the silver screen, as the green-skinned troublemakers wreaked havoc in Gremlins 2: The New Batch. While Gizmo and his terrifying brothers and sister would return in various ways, many fans believed that there would never be a third movie in the series. Luckily for Gremlins enthusiasts, Gremlins 3 has been confirmed by Warner Bros Discovery, but that’s not all. Not only has the WB revealed when the movie will hit theaters, but the studio has confirmed some major names that will be attached to the surprising sequel.

According to Variety, Gremlins 3 has been confirmed to release in theaters on November 19th, 2027 (just a few days before the release of Frozen 3). On top of this release date that is two years away, the sequel has confirmed that legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg will return to the franchise as executive producer. While Spielberg is set to return, the original director of the first two Gremlins entries, Joe Dante, won’t be doing the same as far as we know. Instead, Harry Potter filmmaker Chris Columbus will be leading the charge as the new director for the third film. As of now, no details have been revealed regarding the plot of the movie and/or which stars are attached, but we have to imagine that this information will be released sooner rather than later.

The Gremlins’ Recent History

While 1990’s Gremlins 2 was the last time we saw the troublemakers on the big screen, the Gremlins have appeared in some different ways over the decades. Gremlins: Secrets of The Mogwai was an HBO Max exclusive, taking the story of the green-skinned monstrosities from North America to China. Releasing in 2023, the animated series brought back the adorable Gizmo with a new cast of characters as he traveled to find his family. After two seasons, the show’s future remains a mystery as a third season has yet to be confirmed. We have to imagine that the chances of Secrets of the Mogwai making a comeback alongside the upcoming third film are much better.

Aside from the Gremlins movies and the recent animated series, Gizmo has still been a part of pop culture over the years. Hilariously, both Gizmo and actor Zach Galligan would return in a Mountain Dew commercial, showing the pair years after the events of the movie. Gizmo himself would appear in quite a few video games, with entries such as Gremlins 2: The New Batch The Video Game, Gremlins: Stripe Vs. Gizmo, Gremlins Unleashed, Gremlins Revenge, and Gremlins Gizmo, to name a few. Both Gizmo and Stripe would also be a part of the now-defunct Multiversus, with both being playable characters. Hilariously, the Gremlins also made a comeback thanks to the sketch comedy show, Key & Peele, as the Comedy Central show had a now legendary skit involving the creation of the latest sequel film.

