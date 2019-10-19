Hulu Rolling out Changes to Recommendations Algorithm

As the streaming wars begin to ramp up, Hulu has started rolling out a batch of changes to make the platform more appealing in a growing competitive streaming world. Effective immediately, the OTT giant has implemented an overhaul of its recommendations algorithm, a system many users thought had been slacking. Instead of a simple “Stop Suggesting” item for recommendations, Hulu will now have like and dislike buttons. Self-explanatory enough, the “like” button will continue showing movies and shows similar to the project while a “dislike” will act as the former “Stop Suggesting” button.

The new like/unlike feature is now available on Hulu.com, Amazon Fire TV devices, Xbox Ones, Nintendo Switches, Google’s Chromecast, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, and select LG, Samsung, and Android TVs. The changes will be rolled out to other devices soon.

On top of the new like/unlike buttons, Hulu has also announced an improved search and a more unique home experience for consumers. The upgraded search will be able to find and properly remedy typos in acronyms — letting people search phrases like “HIMYM” to reach How I Met Your Mother.

“We’re also working on delivering a more tailored, personalized home experience for our viewers by displaying the most relevant collections for you and ordering them based on your watch preferences,” Hulu product lead Jason Wong said in a blog post. “As we roll this out, our viewers will not only be able to find their favorite shows and movies faster, but also see more diverse and relevant collections on Home. For animation fans, we’ll show the collection of animation programs higher on their Home, and for those who never watch Kids content, we’ll order the Kids collection lower on the page.

Hulu also uses the post to pledge continued development on their recommendation offerings, though it doesn’t go into detail about what that development includes at the moment.

“With improved search and discovery coupled with content curated by our teams at Hulu,” Wong continues. “You’ll feel like your experience is the best blend of what you love and the shows and movies you can’t miss. Be on the lookout for these improvements and more, coming soon.”

