Hulu Streaming One of the Scariest Movies of the 2000s

One of the most terrifying horror movies from the 2000s, a decade that saw titles like The Strangers, Silent Hill, and The Grudge, scaring audiences, is now streaming on Hulu. The Disney -backed streamer’s content catalog updates monthly, and dozens of new TV shows and movies are joining Hulu in August 2025. One of the biggest additions of the month is a 2005 horror pic from Scott Derrickson, the filmmaker behind other popular horror tiles including Hellraiser: Inferno (2000) Sinister (2012), Deliver Us from Evil (2014), The Black Phone (2021), and the upcoming The Black Phone 2.

Following his feature debut in 2000’s Hellraiser: Inferno, Derrickson made his lasting mark on the horror genre when The Exorcism of Emily Rose released in 2005. The supernatural-horror legal-drama is inspired by the real-life case of Anneliese Michel, a young German woman who underwent a series of exorcisms before dying from malnutrition and related health complications, and remains one of the best exorcism movies ever made. It is now streaming on Hulu after joining the platform on August 1st.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose stands out from other entries in the genre due to the fact that it’s not simply a possession story. The film instead explores the conflict of faith and science by coupling the exorcism at the center of the story with the courtroom drama surrounding it. In the movie, lawyer Erin Christine Bruner (Laura Linney) takes on a negligent homicide case involving Father Richard Moore (Tom Wilkinson), a parish priest who performed an exorcism on a young girl (Jennifer Carpenter) who died. Colm Feore, Jennifer Carpenter, Mary Beth Hurt, Henry Czerny, and Shohreh Aghdashloo also star.

The exorcism and demonic possession at the heart of the story, witnessed by Carpenter’s horrifically terrifying contortions, coupled with its devastating aftermath, terrified audiences, who gave the film a 60% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score. The Exorcism of Emily Rose, now a cult favorite among horror fans, was a box office success, too, grossing $145.2 million against a budget of $19 million. It also won Best Horror Film at the 32nd Saturn Awards.

New on Hulu

Hulu is giving horror fans plenty of new streaming options this month. Every month, the streamer adds new TV shows and movies to its library, and the lineup in August includes several horror films. Several of those additions are already streaming, with even more set to be added throughout the month. See the full list of horror titles coming to Hulu this August below.

August 1st

Evil Dead (2013)

One Hour Photo

Ready Or Not

Resident Evil: Extinction

Take Shelter

August 7th

The Monkey

August 15th

It Feeds (2025)

August 17th

Thanksgiving

August 22nd

Eenie Meanie (Film Premiere)

August 26th

Little Bites

August 29th

Hell of a Summer