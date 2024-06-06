I Am Legend 2: New Report Claims Movie Is Far From Starting Production

I Am Legend 2 was generating renewed buzz, after it was announced that Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther) would be partnered with Will Smith on the long-awaited sequel film. Now, a new report says that even though there seemed to be momentum behind the I Am Legend sequel, the time when it will start shooting is still very far off.

THR has a profile taking the temperature of Will Smith's career, heading into opening weekend of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment of his buddy-cop action-comedy series with Martin Lawrence. A lot of eyes are on Smith as the film opens, as the box office success or failure of Bad Boys 4 could determine how Hollywood treats Will Smith thereafter.

In looking at the potential ripple effects in projects Smith is attached to, THR notes that when it comes to I Am Legend 2, "the project is nowhere near the starting line — there's no shooting script ready and no director officially attached."

That's a disappointing update; fans took it as a sign of forward progress when Will Smith recently praised the ideas he and Michael B. Jordan were cooking up for the I Am Legend sequel:

"We had a couple weeks together about a month ago. I think it's looking good,"Smith told Entertainment Tonight. "[We have some] really solid ideas... I think we're going to make it on screen together."

Michael B. Jordan got fans equally excited with his recent praise of working with Will Smith:

"We're still working on the script and getting that up to par," Jordan told People. "It doesn't have a release date or anything like that. I'm not sure exactly where we're going to be filming that one, but I'm really excited to get in front of the camera with him. Being somebody that I've looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm really excited."

What Is I Am Legend 2 About?

Late last year, Will Smith teased that I Am Legend 2 would embrace the infamous alternate ending of the original film:

"You have to be a real I Am Legend buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived," Smith explained in December. "We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can't tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now in theaters.