‘I Am Paul Walker’ Director’s Cut Documentary Trailer Debuts

Actor Paul Walker tragically passed away in 2013, leaving a hole in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans. The documentary I Am Paul Walker chronicled the life of the talented performer, featuring interviews with those closest to him. A trailer for the director’s cut of the documentary has debuted, which can be viewed above.

Father. Humanitarian. Friend. Paul Walker’s was a life fully lived, and his legacy of kindness and compassion continues to inspire others. The original documentary series “I Am” is an inside look at the lives of extraordinary individuals as told by the people who knew them best. The documentary was produced by Network Entertainment.

I Am Paul Walker is a feature-length documentary film exploring the life and legacy of actor Paul Walker, the Southern California native who cut his teeth as a child actor before breaking out in the blockbuster Fast & Furious movie franchise.

The documentary features those who were closest to Paul, as part of a dynamic cast including Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson and director Rob Cohen, director Wayne Kramer, family members Cody Walker, Caleb Walker, Ashlie Walker, Cheryl Walker, and Paul Walker III and close friends, Oakley Lehman, Dr. Michael Domeier, and Manager Matt Luber.

The actor had a variety of small roles in his childhood, though it was a string of teen-oriented films in the late ’90s that helped make him a star. Kicking off with Meet the Deedles, Walker went on to star in Pleasantville, She’s All That, and The Skulls. His good looks and acting abilities made him a go-to actor when a high school bully was needed.

Walker transitioned into a leading man thanks to The Fast and the Furious in 2001, launching his stardom even further. The actor went on to star in five of the series’ sequels, with the later entries in the franchise becoming some of the most successful movies of their respective years of release.

The actor died in a car accident while filming the highly-anticipated Furious 7, which resulted in massive reshoots to address the character’s absence. Walker’s Brian O’Conner had his role in the picture reduced, in addition to Walker’s brothers Caleb and Cody Walker serving as body doubles in certain scenes, with Paul’s face digitally added to their bodies.

In addition to amassing numerous movie credits, the actor also founded the disaster-relief charity Reach Out Worldwide to support victims of the Haiti earthquake in 2010.

