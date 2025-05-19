Ian McShane Reveals If He’ll Be In John Wick 5 (With a Catch)

Actor Ian McShane doesn’t know for sure yet if he’ll appear in John Wick 5. The actor has appeared in every movie so far, including Ballerina, which hits theaters on June 6th. His character, Winston Scott, is central to this unique world, and was even essential to the spinoff TV series The Continental. In an interview with ComicBook, McShane said that he has had a great time building this franchise over the last decade or so, even becoming “like a family” with the recurring cast and crew. He said he would be pleased to join in the next installment, with the caveat: “If I’m still around.”

“If I’m still around, but they decide to do it, that would be a very nice thing,” McShane said of John Wick Chapter 5. “. Yeah, I’ve loved it so far. It’s been a great, great 11 years. And, and as I said, it’s sort of like a family because we same director, same photographer, much the same actors with editions down again. But yeah, it’s been a it’s been a good trip so far.”

Lance Reddick as Charon and Ian McShane as Winston in John Wick: Chapter 4

A fifth John Wick movie has been in development since 2020, long before John Wick: Chapter 4 even premiered in 2023. The premise of the story has shifted a bit over the years, judging by the cast and crew’s statements in interviews and online. However, the project got a major solid update last month during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon. It will take John Wick beyond the world of the High Table to face new threats.

Keanu Reeves returns as the titular hero in the untitled John Wick 5, and Chad Stahelski returns as director. We also know that Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk will return as producers, but beyond that, the cast and crew a mystery. Lionsgate is simultaneously working on two other John Wick projects — a spinoff film about the character Caine, an animated prequel film about Wick’s initial departure from the High Table.

It’s hard to imagine anything happening in the John Wick universe without the overseeing gaze of Winston. McShane is currently 82 years old, but despite his fatalistic joke about his own mortality, he’s hardly slowed down in the work department. The actor has a role in the upcoming British action comedy Deep Cover, which hits Prime Video on June 12th. He also reprises his role as Winston in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, in theaters on June 6th.