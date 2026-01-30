Wrecking Crew’s Jonathan Tropper Reveals Unique Way Jason Momoa Helped Shape The Film (Exclusive)

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa are delivering big action and even more chaos in Prime Video’s latest hit, The Wrecking Crew. They make quite the duo onscreen, and writer Jonathan Tropper crafted some delightfully epic action sequences over the course of the film. It turns out that Momoa also had a unique impact on the movie even before filming, and Tropper revealed that he truly helped shape the film in an unexpected way.

In an interview with ComicBook, Tropper revealed Momoa’s impact ahead of filming. “I will tell you, this is the first time ever that in writing a movie, I actually had to travel to the locations before I wrote the movie. So like I went out to Hawaii and Jason arranged all these places for me to see, because Jason really wanted me to find the underbelly of Hawaii and not just write about the beaches in Waikiki,” Tropper said.

“He has a writing partner who’s also really an expert. He’s a Hawaiian who’s an expert in the land and the history, and so I spent a lot of time like going to Hawaii, being taken around everywhere to see everything, and a lot of what I wrote in the movie came from that trip. So that was, it was the first time I’ve ever done that for a movie,” Tropper said.

“I left Hawaii knowing how to write the movie. I couldn’t have written this movie. It would have been so generic if I just wrote this movie without knowing everything from which highway I wanted the helicopter chase on and what are the Ahomoku and what do they do? And, you know, what are the whole, the Hawaiian homelands and like, just learning all that, the history of the government, the history of the Hawaiian people, and, you know, how they talk to each other, how they relate to each other, and then seeing sort of, All the kind of gritty underbelly spots in, in Oahu, it was all really, it just informed the whole movie,” Tropper said.

The Wrecking Crew Is Already Delivering Big For Prime Video

Prime Video is currently experiencing big success with Fallout’s second season, and the news is even better for the streamer thanks to The Wrecking Crew. The original feature is already the no. 1 film on Prime Video after its release, and it’s also experiencing positive word of mouth online.

The Wrecking Crew currently enjoys a fresh rating of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, and over the course of 42 reviews, the film has received praise for its classic action comedy feel, adrenaline-fueled action sequences, the great chemistry between Bautista and Momoa, and excellent use of its Hawaii locale.

While audiences aren’t quite as high on the film as critics, it still enjoys a health 68% rating, and earned praise for its throwback fun and big action set pieces, especially when Bautista and Momoa are at the center of them. This kind of film seems primed for a sequel, and streaming seems like it’s become a great home for action comedies overall. We’ll have to wait and see if we get The Wrecking Crew 2, but given the reception of the first one, I wouldn’t bet against it.

The Wrecking Crew is now streaming on Prime Video.

