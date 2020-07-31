Idris Elba Reveals A Luther Movie 'Is Happening'

✖

Idris Elba remains adamant that a Luther movie is coming down the pipe. During press availability for the BAFTA Television Awards, the star of the beloved BBC TV series talked about the movie. He’s up for a BAFTA Special Award at the ceremony for his work on and off the camera, and characters like Stringer Bell and John Luther are a huge reason why he became such a household name. Neil Cross’s mega-hit had five whole seasons on the BBC and Elba has claimed a pair of Golden Globes due to his gripping performance. Well, for fans of Luther, the fact that the big star hasn’t forgotten about the show or the fans can’t be anything but a good sign in this regard. Hopefully, someone out there is already working on a script, because in the age of streaming, a lot of people would love to sink into that world again.

“I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards — a film,” Elba teased. “And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening. With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

Idris Elba has commented previously that the film, "has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the ’90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well."

Luckily, the Luther star seems to have recovered from his bout with COVID-19. He posted an update on social media along with his wife earlier this Summer.

"Just wanted to send you a little update on how we're doing," Elba told his fans. "We're both doing okay, still asymptomatic. We've passed the quarantine period but we're a little bit stuck in limbo. We can't get a flight home, so we just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we're okay, and we're so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed."

h/t: Variety

