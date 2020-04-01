Idris Elba Says He and His Wife Are “Stuck in Limbo” in Latest Coronavirus Update

Idris Elba is doing better, but seemingly going a little stir-crazy, in his latest update since being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The actor tells fans that he is still asymptomatic and believes that he is likely out of the woods at this point, but still doesn’t quite know what to do with himself since he can’t get home given the fact that you can’t get an airplane right now. The actor, who previously said he and his wife were binging Boruto, sent fans thanks for their support and told them to keep their heads up and be brave in the face of the pandemic.

Elba and his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 earlier this month, and have spent the last two weeks in quarantine. Now, he says, he is technically out of the quarantine period but still staying safe and isolated.

“Just wanted to send you a little update on how we’re doing,” Elba said in a newly-released video. “We’re both doing okay, still asymptomatic. We’ve passed the quarantine period but we’re a little bit stuck in limbo. We can’t get a flight home, so we just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we’re okay, and we’re so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed.”

He added that because the two are both so active most of the time, they are getting cabin fever, but trying to stay optimistic. He encouraged fans to do that, and not to get too panicked. He also thanked fans for their support and for the love and messages that had been sent their way since the diagnosis. He also said that as an asthmatic, he was concerned for a while that he was going to get hit really hard, but that he had gotten lucky.

Elba made the announcement himself via Twitter back on March 15, telling his millions of fans around the world, “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic.”

The actor has remained a voice of reconciliation and calm in an increasingly panicked and polarized country as Americans deal with the pandemic that will likely claim hundreds of thousands of American lives in the coming weeks.