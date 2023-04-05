Super Mario Bros. Movie Metacritic Score Revealed

The Metacritic score for Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment's The Super Mario Bros. Movie has now been revealed. As of today, the long-awaited animated film has finally been released in theaters and will surely end up being a massive hit at the box office. Despite this, it seems like critics who have already checked out The Super Mario Bros. Movie aren't too keen on Illumination's latest movie, much to the surprise of many fans.

Currently on Metacritic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie boasts an aggregate review score of 49 out of 100. This score is based on 35 different reviews that have come about from various reviewers around the globe. Of those 35 reviews, 14 have been deemed positive, 13 have been mixed, and the final eight have been outright negative. It's worth noting that this score for The Super Mario Bros. Movie will surely end up changing as more reviews come in, but for now, it's tracking much lower than anticipated.

In case you happen to think that The Super Mario Bros. Movie would be better received on other aggregate platforms, well, you would be wrong. At the time of this writing, Rotten Tomatoes currently has the movie scoring at a 53% after over 100 reviews. And while this is a bit of a higher rating compared to Metacritic, it's still low enough to deem the movie as "Rotten" on the site's scale. Again, these reviews likely won't end up impacting the massive amount of money that Super Mario Bros. will haul in, but regardless, they have potentially had an effect on some of the excitement that fans have had.

As mentioned, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out today in theaters. The film stars the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as the villainous Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Are you going to be heading to the theater soon to check out The Super Mario Bros. Movie for yourself? And are you surprised to see that reviews for the film have been so mixed? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.