IMDb’s Freedive Launches With Free Streaming of Movies and TV Shows

On Friday, IMDB announced the launch of IMDb Freedive, a new, free streaming video channel. IMDb Freedive can be found on the IMDb website and on Amazon Fire TV devices.

IMDb Freedive is IMDb’s attempt to expand its video content beyond short-form original series, trailers and celebrity interviews. With IMDb Freedive, that content library now includes full-length movies and TV shows.

IMDb Freedive is ad-supported. Its content library includes television shows such as Fringe, Heroes, The Bachelor and Without a Trace and movies like Awakenings, Foxcatcher, Memento, Monster, Run Lola Run, The Illusionist, The Last Samurai, and True Romance.

IMDb Freedive also features X-Ray, which implements IMDb information about cast, crew, trivia, soundtracks and more into the viewing experience. IMDb original video series such as The IMDb Show, Casting Calls, and No Small Parts are also available to stream on IMDb Freedive.

“Customers already rely on IMDb to discover movies and TV shows and decide what to watch,” said Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb, in a press release. “With the launch of IMDb Freedive, they can now also watch full-length movies and TV shows on IMDb and all Amazon Fire TV devices for free. We will continue to enhance IMDb Freedive based on customer feedback and will soon make it available more widely, including on IMDb’s leading mobile apps.”

IMDb promises to continue to regularly add new titles to IMDb Freedive.

IMDb offers a searchable database of more than 5 million movies, TV and entertainment programs and more than 8 million cast and crew members, with apps for iPhone, iPad, Fire tablets, Android phones, and Android tablets. IMDb developed IMDb X-Ray for Movies & TV Show, a feature that brings IMDb directly to Fire HD, Fire TV, and Fire TV Stick.

IMDbPro is a service aimed at industry professionals. IMDbPro offers members tools to manage their IMDb profile and exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb (Aquaman star Amber Heard recently topped the STARmeter rankings). IMDbPro also has an app for iPhone and Android.

IMDb also owns and operates Box Office Mojo, an online box-office reporting service. IMDb.com is operated by IMDb.com, Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

IMDb Freedive is available now on IMDb’s website and on Fire TV devices in the “Your Apps & Channels” row.