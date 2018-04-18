Families Can Now Live the ‘Incredibles 2’ Lifestyle

The Incredibles 2 trailer was pretty fantastic, wasn’t it? Now, you may have watched it and wished that you could spice up your “normal” family life with a sweet superhero job and a baby that can turn into a fire monster – but let’s be serious. Living the superhero family lifestyle wasn’t possible…until now.

Disney has released a line of fashions, toys and accessories for Incredibles 2, and it’s amazing. However, I really can’t get over the matching pajamas. And if you thought that was great, get a load of this:

That’s right folks – you can live the Incredibles 2 lifestyle day and night with pajamas and costumes for the entire family! You may lack actual superpowers (though this Elastigirl punching Elastiarm is a start), but it’s probably safe to assume that your house is the most fun in the neighborhood.

You can shop the entire Disney/Pixar Incredibles 2 lineup right here, and keep in mind that you can score free shipping on orders of $75 or more when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

On a related note, the entire line of Incredibles 2 Funko Pop figure has been unveiled, and you can pre-order the standard lineup right here. The figures available include:

• Incredibles 2 Mr. Incredible Pop! Vinyl Figure #363

• Incredibles 2 Elastigirl Pop! Vinyl Figure #364

• Incredibles 2 Violet Pop! Vinyl Figure #365

• Incredibles 2 Dash Pop! Vinyl Figure #366

• Incredibles 2 Jack-Jack Pop! Vinyl Figure #367

• Incredibles 2 Frozone Pop! Vinyl Figure #368

• Incredibles 2 Screenslaver Pop! Vinyl Figure #369

• Incredibles 2 Underminer Pop! Vinyl Figure #370

• Incredibles 2 Supercute Plush Display Case

• Incredibles 2 Pop! Pen Display Case

• Incredibles 2 Elastigirl Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Incredibles 2 Jack-Jack Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Incredibles 2 Mystery Minis Display Case

• Incredibles 2 Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack

Exclusives in this series will also be available at Target, Hot Topic, FYE, and the Funko Shop. Disney / Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15th. The synopsis reads:

“In Incredibles 2, Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

