‘The Incredibles 2’ First Look Released

Disney-Pixar has released (via Entertainment Weekly) the first still from Incredibles 2.
The new look at the long-awaited sequel sees superhero family the Parrs — ultra strong Bob, over-extended mom Helen, invisible daughter Violet, super fast Dash and baby Jack Jack — back in action after thwarting the schemes of superhero hater Syndrome (Jason Lee).
Craig T. Nelson returns as the Parr patriarch alongside Holly Hunter as flexible super-Mom Helen, with Sarah Vowell and Samuel L. Jackson reprising their original roles as formerly shy teen Violet and the cool-as-ice Frozone.
Newcomers include Huck Milner (replacing Spencer Fox as Dash) and Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener in yet-to-be revealed roles.
Disney-Pixar released a teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated super sequel that picks up shortly after where The Incredibles left off.
Brad Bird writes and directs the sequel to the 2004 hit film that grossed $633 million worldwide.
Incredibles 2 opens June 15, 2018.
