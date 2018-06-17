Amazing Frozone Cosplay At ‘Incredibles 2’ Screening Goes Viral

It’s not uncommon to see fans cosplaying at the movies. Fans regularly dress up as their favorite characters, be it kids and kids-at-heart dressing as their favorite heroes at screenings of superhero movies or people dressed as Jedi at Star Wars movies. Now, one fan showed up to a screening of Incredibles 2 as Frozone and the awesome cosplay has gone viral.

Yesterday, Twitter user @DDLSNARE, posted a short video of himself in a Houston, TX area theater not only dressed up as the hero Frozone, but he even went so far as deliver one of the character’s famous lines as he made his way into the screening. Unfortunately, not too many people had showed up yet to take their seats so no one answered back ala Honey in the Incredibles, but it was still a pretty impressive moment and definitely earned some laughs.

However, while the theater audience may not have had a huge reaction to the cosplay, the tweet certainly did. The video has registered 7.7 million views in the past 24 hours while the post itself has been retweeted over two-hundred thousand times with many of the reactions just as entertaining as the cosplay itself is, with some stepping up with the response theatergoers didn’t provide.

You see, in 2004’s Incredibles, when Frozone/Lucius Best (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) spots Syndrome’s robot outside the window he decides to suit up to go help save the day. However, his suit isn’t anywhere its supposed to be prompting him to call out to his off-screen, unseen wife Honey and ask “Honey, where’s my super suit?” Her response — “I, uh, put it away” — kicks off one of the films more memorable and often quoted exchanges in which Honey tells her husband in no uncertain terms that, while he thinks he needs to go be a hero for the greater good, she’s “the greatest good you are ever gonna get!”

In Incredibles 2, Honey continues to be a character that is heard but never seen. Franchise writer/director Brad Bird told press at a Pixar Animation Studios event back in April that Honey is funnier as just a voice, but even without a Honey — voice or otherwise — the fan’s Frozone cosplay is still pretty great. You can check out some of the reactions below to see for yourself.

What do you think about the Frozone cosplay? Let us know in the comment section!

Incredibles 2 is in theaters now.

@Colleenstevens_

I’m upset no one said “I put it away” https://t.co/kijAWD2L1J — kyang (@Colleenstevens_) June 16, 2018

@chipugly

my mans is even built like him too https://t.co/F5o28y2UVN — vincentugly (@chipugly) June 16, 2018

@TFount21

Bro if this happened to me and I was in the movie theatres I wouldve had a heart attack from cause of too much laughter https://t.co/705X851OVd — Teon Lamar Fountain (@TFount21) June 16, 2018

@faithelicev

This is what happens when you make people wait 14 years for a sequel https://t.co/Z9oLKho4Zi — Faith Vaughan (@faithelicev) June 16, 2018

@obviousyolie

This is the peak of our generation https://t.co/4Q56OCiS7J — alize sandez 🙂 (@obviousyolie) June 17, 2018

@Thirtyy__

This made my whole day , dude sound just like bro ? https://t.co/JwpH1sCORt — Thirty ?? Da Gloden One ? (@Thirtyy__) June 17, 2018

@NiyahRios