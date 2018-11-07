‘Incredibles 2’ Gets An Honest Trailer

Incredibles 2 was released on Blu-ray and DVD today and to celebrate, Screen Junkies released an Honest Trailer analyzing the animated film’s initial trailer.

The humorous video kicks off by poking fun at Pixar’s decade-plus time gap between the first and second movies of the franchise.

Incredibles 2 director Brad Bird had previously told ComicBook.com that it’s always been a movie he’s wanted to come back to.

“This was an idea I wanted to come back to because the most fun I’ve had making a movie in my whole career is making the first ‘Incredibles,’” Bird tells ComicBook.com. “Because I got to take an idea from zero to finished, and that’s the only time I’ve gotten to do that. ‘Iron Giant‘ was based on a book, ‘Ratatouille‘ was Jan Pinkava’s idea and I came on later, ‘Mission Impossible‘ is ‘Mission Impossible,’ and ‘Tomorrowland‘ was Damon Lindelof and Jeff Jensen’s baby and I kind of got mesmerized by that idea.”

“So this is the first one I’ve been able to get built from scratch, so it’s very personal to me, even though it looks like a very popcorn movie – and IS – it’s strangely personal to me.”

The video continues on to joke about Pixar’s track record of releasing sequels of their films that fail to live up to expectations. Although some might feel that Incredibles 2 wasn’t as good as the franchise’s initial offering, it’s hard to argue with the box office results.

The movie went on to gross over $608 million at the domestic box office, making it the highest-earning animated film of all time. Finishing with $1.2 billion in box office receipts globally, Incredibles 2 finished its box office run as the 15th-highest grossing movie of all time, just behind Frozen and Disney’s Beauty and the Best live-action remake.

Although the movie was such a success at the box office, Bird has no pressing desires of returning for an Incredibles 3.

“The thing is that many sequels are cash grabs. And there’s a saying in the business that I can’t stand where they go, ‘You don’t make another one, you’re leaving money on the table,’” Bird said, adding “money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning.”

“So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years. It makes no financial sense to wait this long,” he explained, saying the movie happened because “we had a story that we wanted to tell.”

Incredibles 2 is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.