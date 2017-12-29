‘Incredibles 2’ Voted Most Anticipated Family Movie of 2018

It’s been almost 14 years since The Incredibles took over the big screen, and audiences can’t wait for them to do it again next summer.

Over 8,000 users on Fandango took part in a survey this winter, voting on what they’re most looking forward to in the world of movies in 2018. When it comes to family entertainment, nothing was more exciting for these users than Pixar’s super sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Incredibles 2, the sequel to Brad Bird‘s 2004 animated hit, was voted the Most Anticipated Family Movie of 2018, and for good reason. Bird has returned to franchise as writer/director, and almost all of the original film’s vocal talent is coming back. Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson and Sarah Vowell are all returning to action, and they’re joined by new editions Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener.

As if the all-star cast and crew weren’t enough to get fans hype for another round of Incredibles, just take a look at Disney/Pixar‘s track record with sequels. Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Monsters Inc. and Cars have all found massive success when returning for their second installments.

While the Incredibles sequel topped the list, it wasn’t Disney’s only film to finish in the top five most anticipated family movies. A Wrinkle in Time, Mary Poppins Returns and Wreck-It Ralph 2 occupied spots two through four. Coming in at number five, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation was the only non-Disney film to make the list.

Incredibles 2 soars into theaters on June 15, 2018.