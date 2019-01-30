‘Incredibles 2’ Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Fans of Disney and Pixar have plenty to celebrate this week, as Brad Bird‘s record-breaking Incredibles 2 has finally been made available to stream on Netflix.

The animated sequel was a massive success for Disney when it was released last summer, easily topping the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Its box office reign came to a close after earning $1.28 billion worldwide, making it the second-highest grossing animated film of all time, just behind Frozen. Overall, Incredibles 2 is the 15th highest grossing movie in history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Incredibles 2 sees the return of the beloved Parr family as the struggle to find ways to use their super abilities. The film was written and directed by Brad Bird, just like the original Incredibles movie, and stars Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Catherine Keener, Bob Odenkirk, and Sophia Bush.

Despite the success of Incredibles 2, there is a solid chance we may not see a third installment in the franchise. During a visit to Pixar Studios last year, Bird made it clear that he only returned for the second film because he had the right story, and he would only make Incredibles 3 if the same were true.

“The thing is that many sequels are cash grabs. And there’s a saying in the business that I can’t stand where they go, ‘You don’t make another one, you’re leaving money on the table,’” Bird said, adding “money on the table is not what makes me get up in the morning.”

“So if it were a cash grab, we would not have taken 14 years. It makes no financial sense to wait this long,” he explained, saying the movie happened because “we had a story that we wanted to tell.”

Incredibles 2 will likely be the last Disney/Pixar film to arrive on Netflix, since the House of Mouse is moving away from its partnership with the streaming giant and preparing to launch its own service later this year. Toy Story 4 probably won’t ever make it to Netflix, so be sure to log on and enjoy Incredibles 2 and Coco while you can!