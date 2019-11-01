The Rock’s Family Pulled Off Awesome Incredibles Halloween Costume

2019 has been a busy one for Dwayne Johnson, and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. But, even real-life superheroes got to take a second to celebrate Halloween. The Rock’s family posed for a picture today that will absolutely make you smile. All of them were decked out in the family uniform of The Incredibles. (Not that Johnson needs the fake foam muscles on the costume, he’s got plenty of those in real life.) Everybody is doing their part and the costume has proved to be an endearing favorite every fall season since the first movie debuted. The sequel’s debut has only cemented the series’ status as one of the really loved Pixar entry. People who had seen the first one in theaters immediately rushed to the theater to see the follow-up that had been years in the making. The Incredibles must have made some kind of impact on the family for them to go all-out like this on Halloween.

Dad’s got other projects coming down the pipeline. Jungle Cruise is not too far off, and Jumanji: The Next Level is right around the corner. Halloween also afforded another opportunity to highlight the feud between Johnson and his friend Kevin Hart. Now, the feud had to take a backseat because of Kevin Hart’s car accident. But, now that he’s on the mend, things are heating up again. Hart’s Halloween costume will make you laugh with real tears if you’re familiar with what has to be one of the funniest pictures of The Rock on the entire Internet. That’s right, the fanny pack and tiny chain were on display people.

Jumanji‘s sequel has some high expectations to meet. The previous entry was a bit of a surprise as the filmmakers found creative ways to breathe life into the franchise. Newer movies will be thematic sequels and fit more readily into the action-comedy bucket than the family-adventure tone of the first film. Jake Kasdan talked about directing these new franchise installments last year as he prepared to revisit Jumanji again.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 13th.