‘Indiana Jones 5’ Delayed Until 2021

Sadly, it will be another three years until the world will see another installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.

The film was initially scheduled to hit theaters on July 10, 2020, but the delay in production schedule is causing Disney and Lucasfilm to push its release back even further. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will now debut on July 9. 2021.

Initially, Indiana Jones 5 was supposed to begin production in April 2019 in the United Kingdom. However, sources recently revealed that the movie wouldn’t be able to make that schedule work, so the entire release has now been delayed.

The upcoming fifth film in the franchise has been in the works for some time, with Steven Spielberg returning to the director’s chair. Last month, the movie went through a bit of a hiccup when Jonathan Kasdan, son of Lawrence Kasdan and writer of Solo: A Star Wars Story, was hired on to pen a new version of the Indiana Jones 5 script. Kasdan replaced writer David Koepp, though it’s not clear why the latter left the project.

Harrison Ford is expected to return for the next Indiana Jones movie, though it will likely be his final time portraying the character. Like he did with Han Solo and the Star Wars franchise, it seems as though Ford will take on a passing-of-the-torch role, ultimately handing the series over to a younger actor. This is what Lucasfilm attempted to do with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008, but that didn’t turn out as well as expected.

While the critical reception of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull wasn’t great, the movie did well at the box office, earning $317 million domestically, en route to a grand total of $786 million worldwide. This total was certainly enough to give Lucasfilm and Disney a reason to jump back in with a fifth installment.

Are you disappointed to see Indiana Jones 5 get pushed back again? Let us know by sounding off in the comments!