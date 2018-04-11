Steven Spielberg Says Next Indiana Jones Could Be a Woman

The Indiana Jones franchise may have a long future ahead of it, but the main character may go through some changes along the way.

The fifth movie in the Indiana Jones franchise is set to begin filming in the UK in April. Director Steven Spielberg tells The Sun that he expects it will be the last time star Harrison Ford reprises his role as the archaeologist adventurer, but that the franchise will go on without him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This will be Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones movie, I am pretty sure, but it will certainly continue after that,” Spielberg says.

As for who could replace Ford, Spielberg isn’t ruling anyone out and believes a female could take over the lead role in the franchise.

“We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan,” Spielberg said. “And there would be nothing wrong with that.”

Spielberg officially announced that Indiana Jones 5 would begin filming in the UK during an acceptance speech at the Empire Awards.

“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK,” Spielberg said. “The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

No details about the story of the new Indiana Jones movie are known at this point. Spielberg will direct and Harrison Ford will return to his iconic role as the archeologist and adventurer from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Jones’ son Mutt Williams, played by Shia LaBeouf in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not be returning.

What do you think about the idea of replacing Harrison Ford with a female star as Indiana Jones? Is this a good idea for the future of the franchise? Are you excited to see Indiana Jones 5? Let us know how you feel about these developments in the comments!

The fifth Indiana Jones movie is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.