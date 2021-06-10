Infinite: Paramount+ Releases First Trailer for New Mark Wahlberg Blockbuster

✖

Paramount is moving one of its big summer action films to the Paramount+ streaming service, and the film is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks. Infinite, from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, stars Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor and is set to be released on Paramount+ on June 10th. Surprisingly, even though the debut is just around the corner, there hasn't been a trailer for the film. That is, until now. Paramount+ dropped the first trailer for Infinite on Friday afternoon, and you can check it out in the video above.

Infinite stars Wahlberg as a man named Evan, who discovers that he has actually lived a horde of different lives over the span of thousands of years, always reincarnating after one of his lives comes to an end. He's approached by a group called the Infinites, who bring him into their secret world and show him how to use the gifts and skills he has acquired over the centuries.

The film is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, by Eric Maikranz. Fuqua directs Infinite with a screenplay from Todd Stein. Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor are joined in the cast by Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, and Dylan O'Brien.

Here's the official synopsis for Infinite:

"For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation."

What do you think of the first trailer for Infinite? Will you be checking it out next month? Let us know in the comments!

Infinite arrives on Paramount+ on June 10th.