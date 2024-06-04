Pixar has released the final Inside Out 2 trailer — and it's giving some mixed feelings.

The new preview for the "feel everything movie" of the summer once again goes inside the mind of now 13-year-old Riley (Kensington Tallman) just as Headquarters undergoes a demolition to make room for new emotions. As shown in the 90-second trailer, below, Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) show up, but feel free to make up your own mind by watching the movie when it opens June 14.

Feeling nostalgic? It's been nine years since Pixar's Inside Out introduced the colorful collection of personified emotions in 2015, so it's fitting that yet another new emotion — the aptly-named Nostalgia (voiced by June Squibb) — longs for the good old days of 30 seconds ago. But there was only so much room in Riley's head for more emotions: Shame, Guilt, Jealousy, and Schadenfreude all ended up in the Memory Dump.

"[Inside Out] was everything I love about movies, especially here at Pixar," Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann told ComicBook and other outlets during a sneak peek. "It was fun, it was imaginative and it made a meaningful impact on the world. But ever since I walked out of that theater back in 2015, I kept thinking about Joy's last line at the end of the film: 'After all, Riley's 12, now. What could happen?' Well, that's the question we want to answer in this movie."

Inside Out 2 is produced by Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4) and executive produced by Pixar CCO Pete Docter (Monsters, Inc., Up, Inside Out), Jonas Rivera (Elemental), and Dan Scanlon (Soul and Turning Red). The new movie opens only in theaters June 14.