Inside Out Sequel to Reportedly Be Revealed at D23 Expo

Get ready to feel a lot of emotions, because a sequel to Inside Out might be on the way. The news was broken on Thursday by Puck News, which indicated that the project might be officially announced at Friday's animation panel at this weekend's D23 Expo. If the project goes through, it would be the follow-up to Pixar's highly-successful 2015 film, which chronicled the lives of five anthropomorphic emotions working inside the mind of a young girl named Riley. The original film starred Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Bill Hader as Fear, Lewis Black as Anger, Mindy Kaling as Disgust, and Richard Kind as Bing Bong. According to Puck, Kaling and Hader would not be returning for the sequel.

After Inside Out premiered to critical acclaim and over $800 million at the box office, the notion of potentially getting a sequel or follow-up has been on the minds of fans. In 2016, Pixar president Jim Morris indicated that the studio was prioritizing original films, instead of follow-ups to previous films like Inside Out, Ratatouille, and WALL-E.

"Most studios jump on doing a sequel as soon as they have a successful film, but our business model is a filmmaker model, and we don't make a sequel unless the director of the original film has an idea that they like and are willing to go forward on," Morris told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "A sequel in some regards is even harder [than the original] because you've got this defined world which, on the one hand, is a leg up, and on the other hand has expectations that you can't disappoint on."

"Pete Docter [who directed Inside Out] has an original idea for his next film. Brad Bird, being the director of Ratatouille, is working on The Incredibles and we haven't really spoken about [a sequel to] that. And WALL-E is close to my heart since I produced it," said Morris, who shepherded the 2008 Andrew Stanton-directed film. "It would be good to back and visit that world and let everybody know that the humans actually survived again after getting back to their burnt-out planet. But that was really a love story that had its beginning, middle, and end, so we're not really planning any further stories in those worlds at this point."

