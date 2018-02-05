Internet Reacts to New ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer

Just ahead of the Super Bowl’s kickoff tonight, Paramount Pictures dropped a brand-new look at the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The sequel to Jurassic World and the fifth film in the Jurassic Park franchise gave fans a wild look at Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) trying to save the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar, complete with some serious dino-chomping action.

And that dino-chomping action isn’t just going to drive toy sales. It’s already eliciting some major reactions from fans on Twitter. From the dinosaur action to seeing Owen reunite with Blue, the velociraptor and even a few jokes about what cameos might appear in the upcoming film — Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Fallen Kingdom — fans are all in for this latest chapter of this dinosaur drama.

Check out some of the best reactions to the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Bowl trailer.

@NicoFOXIL

Trailer for Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom got me like pic.twitter.com/mdvq4Uw1JA — Nico Haeflinger (@NicoFOXIL) February 4, 2018

@sdill216

Jurassic World 2 pic.twitter.com/q3JjBJMUZJ — Steven Dill (@sdill216) February 4, 2018

@SuperJuancho91

No matter what happens in this game, that Jurassic World trailer made it worth it! I may go opening night in dinosaur pajamas! — Juan Leonel Garciga (@SuperJuancho91) February 4, 2018

@TypeBrittany

me after that new jurassic world trailer pic.twitter.com/D5ujV5ETSW — ?Type?Brittany? (@TypeBrittany) February 4, 2018

@amandakihl

Damn that Jurassic World trailer made me excited…Blue!!!#JurassicWorldFallenKingdom pic.twitter.com/vvAvVsJFQI — Amanda Lynne (@amandakihl) February 4, 2018

@TheRickWilson

I think I spotted Jar Jar in that Jurassic World ad. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 4, 2018

@IowaHawkGuy

Well Jurassic World has me hooked already. That’ll make a billion $$ — There’s Always Next Year At Least! (@IowaHawkGuy) February 4, 2018

@ZODIAC_MF

JURASSIC WORLD FALLEN KINGDOM: ALL WE WANNA SEE IS THE T REX EATING FAMILIES. ARE WE FINALLY GONNA GET TO SEE THE T REX EATING FUCKING FAMILIES? — ZODIAC MOTHERFUCKER (@ZODIAC_MF) February 4, 2018

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premieres in theaters on June 7th.

