Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus Trailer Released by Netflix

Like an unstoppable death machine, Invader Zim is back! On Wednesday, Netflix released the first full trailer for Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, an upcoming movie sequel that is set to hit the streaming service later this month.

You can check out the official synopsis for Enter the Florpus below!

“Zim discovers his almighty leaders never had any intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in himself for the first time in his life, which is the big break his human nemesis, Dib has been waiting for.”

A number of the television series’ original voice actors are set to reprise their role in the movie, including but not limited to Richard Horvitz as Zim, Rosearik Rikki Simons as GIR, Andy Berman as Dib, and Melissa Fahn as Gaz.

After years of the film being in the works, Netflix announced that it had required distribution rights for the project back in May, to the delight of fans.

“It was something I had hoping and dreaming of since the show was canceled,” Wally Wingert, who voices Almighty Tallest Red, said during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel last year. “Family Guy was way ahead of its time and got canceled and brought back, and Invader Zim was the same. It took 16 years but thank you for that. Its time has come!”

While the initial Invader Zim series wrapped up in 2006, the franchise has lived on in the world of comics, something that will play into Enter the Florpus in an interesting way.

“If you’ve read the comics you’ll probably recognize some things in there,” series creator Jhonen Vasquez said at SDCC last year. “…The movie is, there’s stuff from the comics, but it’s not the comics. Because it’s just this one story it just focuses on the main cast, there’s not a lot of new characters and even the side characters. Minimoose is a big part of this. I love the idea of making Minimoose part of this when a lot of people have no idea.”

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus will arrive on Netflix on August 16th.