Invincible Star Reveals Dream MCU Casting (& It’s A Real Marvel Deep Cut)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has cast several great stars from different movies and TV shows over the years, and one Invincible actor has an idea for a great role. Before the strike caused casting changes, the man who voices Invincible himself was supposed to get a prime MCU role. Marvel signed Steven Yeun to play Sentry in Thunderbolts*, but scheduling conflicts forced him to leave the project, where Lewis Pullman replaced him in the cast. While Yeun said in a recent interview that he was willing to take on another role in the MCU in the future, one of his Invincible cast members also has a dream role that is a deep cut in Marvel history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with MovieWeb, Gillian Jacobs, who voices Invincible’s Atom Eve, said she had the desire to portray a relatively obscure Marvel Comics character in the MCU. “I actually have a pitch. Do you know this comic, Dakota North? It was a short-run Marvel comic. I think that would make a great TV show,” Jacobs said. “However, they’ll have me. I don’t know. I just discovered that comic, and I think it’s such a great world visually. It’s such a fun character. So I’ve always liked Dakota North. Awesome.”

How Could Dakota North Fit Into the MCU?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Dakota North would actually be a great character to bring into the MCU because she could fit perfectly into the world of Daredevil: Born Again as a street-level hero. Dakota North debuted in her own solo title in 1986, which ran for only five issues. The daughter of a CIA agent, she became a freelance private investigator and was very successful, opening branches around the world. She even crossed over with Spider-Man while working as Mary Jane’s bodyguard and then met the Punisher when investigating the case of a woman wrongly accused of murder.

With Jessica Jones as a private investigator in the world of Daredevil: Born Again, having her meet and possibly work with Dakota North could be incredible. The best thing is that Marvel could tinker with Dakota’s story since she is such an obscure character, with only 69 total appearances in the comics. In the comics, Dakota and Jessica are friends, and Jessica actually recommended Dakota to work as an investigator and bodyguard for Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson after Jones had her baby. She also worked with Ben Urich on the Daredevil main title, and she could do the same with Ben’s niece on Daredevil: Born Again.

Whatever she gets a chance to do, Gillian Jacobs would be a positive addition to the MCU. On top of her voice role in Invincible, she also stars in The Bear as Tiff Jerimovich, Richie’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) ex-wife and the mother of his child. Add in her roles in Community, Love, Transatlantic, and Girls, and Jacobs has done enough to deserve a chance on the big stage of the MCU.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!