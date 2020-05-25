The Invisible Man Featurette Unearths the Film's Real-World Terror (Exclusive)

✖

Ahead of the release of The Invisible Man, fans were wondering how much the project from writer/director Leigh Whannell would embrace the fantastical nature of the familiar premise, only for the film to delight audiences by finding the perfect balance between otherworldly horrors and real-world terror, as explored in an all-new featurette for the film. Rather than following the well-worn trajectory seen in the original 1933 film and the source story from H.G. Wells, Whannell paved a new path with the project by honoring the spirit of its predecessors while also finding culturally relevant themes. Check out the featurette above and grab The Invisible Man now on Digital HD and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 26th.

The Invisible Man follows a modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) slowly begins to rebuild her life after the death of her abusive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). But before long, she begins to question whether or not he is truly gone. In addition to the feature, The Invisible Man delivers up twenty minutes of exclusive bonus content, including a chance to better get acquainted with the film’s leading actress: Elisabeth Moss, feature commentary with the writer/director, and deleted scenes you won’t want to miss.

Hailed as "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 91%, The Invisible Man stars two-time Emmy-winner and two-time Golden Globe-winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, The Handmaid’s Tale). Accompanying Moss is SAG-winner Aldis Hodge (Black Mirror, Straight Outta Compton), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), and Storm Reid (Don’t Let Go, Euphoria).

Bonus Features available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD:

Deleted Scenes

Moss Manifested – Elisabeth Moss describes the physical and emotional challenges she faced while portraying Cecilia, a woman whose truth is constantly questioned by those around her.

Director's Journey with Leigh Whannell – Director Leigh Whannell acts as tour guide through principal photography, from day 1 to day 40.

The Players – Filmmakers and cast provide an in-depth analysis of each character and how they interact with the unseen terror of The Invisible Man.

Timeless Terror – A behind-the-scenes look at how writer/director Leigh Whannell re-imagined this iconic character through the lens of modern technology and socially relatable themes.

Feature Commentary with writer/director Leigh Whannell

Grab The Invisible Man now on Digital HD and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 26th.

