The Invisible Man Coming to HBO Max on September 19

Earlier this year, writer/director Leigh Whannell kicked off a year of major horror releases with the Elisabeth Moss-starring The Invisible Man reimagining, with the film heading to the streaming service HBO Max on September 19th. This year will go down as one of the most unexpected ones not only for the world of film, but also in history, due to the coronavirus pandemic causing not only massive loss of life, but also shaking up the entire entertainment industry. While The Invisible Man was released in theaters, it was merely weeks before theaters around the world were shuttered, with the film then pivoting to premium VOD services, which is also likely why it's debuting on HBO more quickly than films typically land on the network.

Other genre films landing on HBO Max in September are Congo, Final Destination 5, Snakes on a Plane, Fatal Attraction, and Prometheus.

The Invisible Man currently sits at 91% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, an impressive feat for any film, let alone a horror film. Making fans even more excited for the film's effectiveness is knowing how rarely remakes come even close to being as effective as the source material, as evidenced by 2017's The Mummy.

In May of 2017, Universal Pictures confirmed that The Mummy was meant to kick off a "Dark Universe" of interconnected Universal Monsters reboots, with Johnny Depp attached at that time to take on the mantle of the Invisible Man. Unfortunately, The Mummy was both a financial and critical disappointment, essentially ending the Dark Universe as soon as it began. Luckily, Whannell's take on the concept was a complete departure from those initial plans, with its success inspiring the studio to move forward with reimaginings of Dracula and The Wolf Man.

As far as whether or not we'll get a follow-up to The Invisible Man, Whannell still seems uncertain about the prospect.

"Well, I'll say this, I never — [producer] Jason [Bum] knows this about me — I never think about sequels when I'm making a film because it's so hard to make one good movie, so I feel like it's an impossible task to start thinking about what it's going to spin off into," Whannell shared with ComicBook.com. "And I have made movies that have spawned many sequels, writing the first Saw movie, and Insidious, so probably, to the viewer, it may seem like I'm thinking in terms of franchises, but I never am. Ever, ever, ever. And this is that. So, I don't know, but I know that Jason wants to know where it's going."

Producer Blum added, "Yes, I do, I ask Leigh every day, where this is going. Every day, and I never get a straight answer."

The Invisible Man hits HBO Max on September 19th.

