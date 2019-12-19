IP Man 4 Final Trailer Released

The final trailer for IP Man 4 (or IP Man 4: The Finale) has been released, and you can watch it above! This final trailer for IP Man 4: The Finale reveals more intricate details of the story, in which Donnie Yen’s IP Men travels to America, where his former pupil Bruce Lee is looking to expand Kung Fu’s popularity int the West. The politics of that dream become very apparent, as IP Man and his Wing Chun Style are scrutinized by the likes of rival Chinese teachers and the U.S. Military. This all leads to the film’s big main event: an epic fight sequence between Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins!

Watch the trailer for IP Man 4: The Finale above, and get more details on the film, below:

Synopsis: Ip Man’s life remains unchanged after his wife’s death, but he and his son are slowly drifting apart. To seek a better future for his son, Ip Man decides to travel to the U.S. only to find the stable, peaceful life abroad is only skin deep. Underneath lies a deep rooted racial discrimination that is far worse than he has expected. Ip Man re-examines his position and ponders on the reason he took up martial arts in the beginning.

105 MinutesAlso returning for Ip Man 4 is Yuen Woo-ping, acclaimed martial arts choreographer from The Matrix trilogy and Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films. Since Woo-ping joined the franchise, he helped IP Man 3 become a major box office success ($156M on a $36M budget), and IP Man 4 looks like it could be even bigger. Donnie Yen is finishing off this franchise at great time in his career, as he’ll play Commander Tung in Disney’s live-action Mulan next year. As Star Wars ends its Skywalker Saga with The Rise of Skywalker this week, there’s still a future that includes the Rogue One spinoff series centering on Casian Andor – a series that conceivably has room for Donnie Yen’s fan-fav Star Wars character Chirrut Imwe to return to the franchise.

IP Man 4 will be in theaters on December 25th.