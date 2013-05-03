Iron Man 3: What’s Up With Deep Space Suit?

With the London Toy Fair wrapping up and the U.S. Toy Fair right around the corner, lots of new movie toys are getting revealed. With Iron Man 3, there's all the armor that you would expect. There's Iron Man Mark 42, War Machine, Iron Patriot and Deep Space Suit. Wait a minute…Deep Space Suit? Yes, Funko has revealed four Pop Vinyl toys, one of which is a Deep Space Suit. Why would Tony Stark need a Deep Space Suit in Iron Man 3? Well, our own theory is that Iron Man 3 is going to have an after the credits scene involving Guardians of the Galaxy. Iron Man recently became a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy team in the comics, so it wouldn't be surprising if he served as some sort of bridge to introducing the Guardians of the Galaxy into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, another possibility is that the Deep Space Suit is part of what Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige meant when he said Iron Man 3 will lay the groundwork for Avengers 2. Maybe, Tony Stark builds a Deep Space Suit after the events of The Avengers, and it's something that will come into play in Avengers 2 when the team battles Thanos. Then again, the less fun explanations could be that Tony Stark just builds multiple variations of his armor with no real intent or purpose so that Marvel can license more toys. Heck, it could even turn out that the Deep Space Suit isn't even part of the Iron Man 3 movie, and it's just something to expand the toy line.