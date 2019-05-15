Thor and Terminator: Salvation Actor Isaac Kappy Passes Away

Thor and Terminator: Salvation star Isaac Kappy has passed at the age of 42. A report from Deadline says the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed Kappy jumped to his death from a bridge in Bellemont, Arizona at some point yesterday.

The news was first reported by the Arizona Daily Sun, which said Kappy jumped from the Transwestern Road bridge onto a freeway below, where he was struck by a vehicle. The paper says no one else was injured and the investigation into the death has closed.

The Albuquerque native appeared in a cameo role as a pet store clerk in Thor (2011) after having played Barbarosa in Terminator Salvation two years prior. Other credits to the actor include Breaking Bad, Fanboys, and Beerfest.

Kappy posted a message to his Instagram on Sunday, with a captioned that read “Beware the man has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect.”

“Over the course of the last week, through introspection that should have happened MANY years ago, I have come to some stark revelations about my character,” Kappy said in the post. “It is a testament to my utter ignorance that these revelations had not come sooner.”

“You see, I believed myself to be a good guy. I HAVE NOT been a good guy. In fact, I have been a pretty bad guy throughout my life,” the message continued. “I have used people for money. I have betrayed MANY people and much trust. I have sold drugs. I have tax delinquencies. I have debts. I have abused my body with cigarettes, drugs and alcohol.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

