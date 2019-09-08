IT CHAPTER TWO Opens to $91 Million at Box Office

IT CHAPTER TWO has dominated the box office in its opening weekend. The R-rated conclusion to Stephen King’s saga is set to earn $91 million in the domestic box office by the end of the weekend, after earning over $37 million on Friday. While these numbers are slightly down from how IT performed in theaters in 2017, and from initial projections for the sequel, they still signify a pretty positive performance for the horror film.

Set 27 years after the previous film, IT CHAPTER TWO features the grown-up Losers’ Club reuniting in the small town of Derry, Maine after believing they had defeated an otherworldly monster decades prior, hoping to vanquish the threat once and for all.

Beyond IT, previous box office hits Angel Has Fallen, Good Boys, and The Lion King scored around $1 million each, with sports drama Overcomer helping round out the Top 5. Filling out the top 10 are Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Ready or Not, Once Upon a time in Hollywood, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

1. IT CHAPTER TWO

Week One

Friday: $37.4 million

Weekend: $91 million

Total: $91 million

Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, people are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the shape-shifting clown that has become deadlier than ever.

IT CHAPTER TWO is directed by Andy Muschietti. The film stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

2. Angel Has Fallen

Week Three

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $6.1 million

Total: $53.56 million

Authorities take Secret Service agent Mike Banning into custody for the failed assassination attempt of U.S. President Allan Trumbull. After escaping from his captors, Banning must evade the FBI and his own agency to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, he soon turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name and save the country from imminent danger.

Angel Has Fallen is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and stars Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte, and Danny Huston.

3. Good Boys

Week Four

Friday: $1.57 million

Weekend: $5.2 million

Total: $66.65 million

Invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max asks his best friends Lucas and Thor for some much-needed help on how to pucker up. When they hit a dead end, Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When the boys lose the drone, they skip school and hatch a plan to retrieve it before Max’s dad can figure out what happened.

Good Boys is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, from a script he co-wrote with Lee Eisenberg. The film stars Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams.

4. The Lion King

Week Eight

Friday: $990,000

Weekend: $4.3 million

Total: $529.2 million

Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.

5. Overcomer

Week Three

Friday: $1.025 million

Weekend: $3.5 million

Total: $24.45 million

High school basketball coach John Harrison and his team face an uncertain future when their town’s largest manufacturing plant shuts down unexpectedly. As hundreds of people move away, John reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, an unlikely runner who pushes herself to the limit. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new friend, John starts to train Hannah for the biggest race of her young life.

Overcomer is directed by Alex Kendrick, from a script he co-wrote with Stephen Kendrick. Kendrick stars in the film, alongside Shari Rigby, Priscilla Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Aryn Wright-Thompson, Jack Sterner, nad Ben Davies.

6. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Week Five

Friday: $940,000

Weekend: $3.3 million

Total: $163.8 million

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw is directed by David Leitch from a screenplay by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce, based on a story by Morgan. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Helen Mirren.

7. Ready or Not

Week Three

Friday: $684,000

Weekend: $2.3 million

Total: $25.7 million

Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch — she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her with guns, crossbows and other weapons.

Ready or Not is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. The film stars Samara Weaving, Mark O’Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie McDowell.

8. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Week Seven

Friday: $615,000

Weekend: $2.2 million

Total: $134.4 million

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Mike Moh, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, and Al Pacino.

9. The Peanut Butter Falcon

Week Five

Friday: $630,000

Weekend: $2.2 million

Total: $12.1 million

A modern Mark Twain style adventure story, The Peanut Butter Falcon tells the story of Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck. A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler, a small-time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whiskey, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor, a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak’s return, to join them on their journey.

The Peanut Butter Falcon is directed by Tyler Nilson and Mike Schwartz. It stars Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Thomas Haden Church, Bruce Dern, Jon Bernthal, Mick Foley, Jake Roberts, and Yelawolf.

10. Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Week Five

Friday: $430,000

Weekend: $2 million

Total: $53.9 million

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet — high school. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is a live-action adaptation and sequel to the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. animated television series Dora the Explorer. The film is directed by James Bobin and stars Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, and Danny Trejo.