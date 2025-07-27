IT Fans Need to Watch This Creepy Clown Documentary (It’s Streaming Free)

Most horror fans know that a documentary can be just as scary as a scripted film — if not scarier, in many cases. While documentaries may not have any supernatural monsters or powers, they do force us to confront the truth behind our favorite fictional stories, and sometimes, that can make them harder to watch. Fans of It are usually pretty safe from the phenomenon, but a newly-added documentary on Tubi could change that.

Right now, you can stream the 2019 documentary Wrinkles the Clown for free on Tubi. The streaming service is free because it’s supported by advertisers, which means you’ll have to wait through commercial breaks like on TV or cable. For many fans, the tradeoff is well worth it, especially when you can hunt down a one-of-a-kind haunting title like Wrinkles the Clown.

The documentary is named after the character it follows — a real-life urban legend walking among us in Naples, Florida. Wrinkles first went viral in 2015, when a video circulated showing him emerging from underneath a young girl’s bed and terrifying her. It turned out that Wrinkles was a professional clown who could be hired to frighten children for a small fee. He was hired by parents as a punishment or deterrent for bad behavior.

Play video

More videos of Wrinkles’ antics went viral online in the following years, while he found himself overwhelmed with employment offers from locals. However, the clown’s true identity was never discovered by the public, even as his publicly-available phone number received endless calls. Along the way, even calling Wrinkles became a potentially frightening event on its own, and a popular dare among children. Some of Wrinkles’ jump-scares got really eerie, such as a clip where he waited on a darkened roadside just to wave at a particular driver passing by.

The documentary crew was able to meet the man behind the clown mask, but the story only gets crazier from there, but I won’t spoil everything in this article. However, those who are interested may want to see the documentary for themselves soon, as Wrinkles’ legend is growing and the risk of getting spoilers increases every day.

It’s a fun reminder of the power of urban myth, and a fitting watch for any horror fan. Those interested can find Wrinkles the Clown streaming now on Tubi, which is available on most major streaming devices. Alternatively, you can digitally rent or purchase the movie on most major PVOD stores, or find it on DVD.