Tubi Just Saved a Canceled Sci-Fi Series You’ve Definitely Never Seen

A little over two years since it was officially axed, a discarded science fiction series created by Boomerang writer Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm has been given a second life. According to TVline, the streaming service Tubi has stepped in to save the cancelled series Demascus to debut it as a Tubi Original. The television series was originally ordered to series by AMC back in 2022 and even completed production before the network ultimately decided not to air the six-part series as planned. Now, thanks to Tubi, the series will finally make its long-awaited premiere on the small screen next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series follows a man named Demascus who is described as a 33-year-old on a “mission of self-discovery and the burgeoning field of digital psychiatry that may be the key to defining his truest self.” The titular role is played by Station 19 actor Okieriete Onaodowan. He is joined in the series by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air vet Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, and Martin Lawrence, who features in a recurring role. The series is slated to make its premiere on Tubi on Thursday, August 7th.

“We’re excited to introduce audiences to Demascus — a bold, genre-bending blend of comedy and sci-fi that challenges conventions as much as it entertains,” Samuel Harowitz, the SVP of Content Acquisition and Partnerships at Tubi said in a statement to the press. “At Tubi, we champion stories that surprise, provoke, delight and resonate deeply with engaged fandoms, and Demascus is exactly the kind of original storytelling we’re proud to spotlight.”

Demascus was originally developed as part of AMC Network’s “scripts-to-series” model, which saw projects open writers’ rooms to develop prospective series that, if successful, would eventually move straight to series. The project was spearheaded by Chisholm, who served as the co-showrunner alongside Kirk A. Moore, who worked on Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu for Marvel Television. It was executive produced by Mark Johnson and Myki Bajaj from Gran Via Productions, with Johnson having previously worked on shows like Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad.

Celebrating Tubi’s acquisition of the once-canceled series, producer Mark Johnson noted how the series will tackle the idea of what it means to be a good man. He also thanked AMC and Tubi for finding a way to ensure Demascus has a chance to be seen by audiences and giving it a home. “Through his titular character Demascus, Tearrance Chisholm asks one of life’s simplest questions: What does it take to be a good man? And he answers it with some of the most surprising and nuanced revelations one could expect. We thank AMC Studios for sharing our belief in this seriocomic series and Tubi for its steadfast conviction that it belongs on the air.”

In recent years, Tubi has focused on building a steady library of Tubi Originals. While the streaming service hasn’t quite reached the heights of some of its competitors, it has been focusing on more original, quality content. Most recently, the streaming service launched Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, a one-off special for fans of the canceled SyFy series.

Demascus will finally air all six episodes on Tubi on August 7th.