Jack Black’s Best Movie is Now Streaming Free For Everyone

Jack Black has had a slow-burn rise to superstardom, moving from his blink-and-you-miss-it era in the ‘90s with roles in films like Dead Man Walking, The Cable Guy, and Mars Attacks! to become a powerhouse in entertainment. Ever since his breakout role in High Fidelity, the actor has been a leading man in beloved and iconic films ranging from Kung Fu Panda to A Minecraft Movie. As fans look ahead to his return as Bowser in the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, they can pass the time by streaming his best movie ever on Tubi.

School of Rock, Richard Linklater’s iconic 2003 comedy movie starring Black as struggling rock guitarist Dewey Finn, joined Tubi’s free streaming catalog on February 1st. The beloved movie centers around Black’s character, who, after being fired from his band, poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school, where he secretly recruits his musically gifted students to form a new band and win a local Battle of the Bands competition. Joan Cusack, Mike White, and Sarah Silverman also star.

Jack Black’s School of Rock Is a 2000s Masterpiece That Still Holds Up

School of Rock’s “Certified Fresh” 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes isn’t enough to place the film as Black’s No. 1-rated movie (that title goes to The Muppets with a 95% and places School of Rock at No. 3), but there’s no doubt that the film was his career-defining movie. Speaking just of Black alone, the tailor-made role of Dewey Finn perfectly blended the actor’s musical talents and comedic energy to create an iconic, beloved character that established Black as a leading comedic actor. Looking at the rest of the cast, the young stars were perfectly able to match Black’s high energy and musicality to deliver songs like the titular ultimate high-energy anthem of the final battle and “In the End of Time,” the band’s rehearsal rock ballad.

School of Rock is also one of those films that, more than two decades later, holds up incredibly well and remains a fan favorite for a reason. The feel-good family comedy is packed with hilarious moments but balances laugh-out-loud moments like Dewey’s “stick it to the man” lesson and the iconic roast scene where the kids vent their frustrations with a genuinely heartfelt story about a ragtag group of kids who find confidence and joy through rock music. The film holds up as a funny, relatable, and heartwarming story about finding your voice, building confidence, and challenging rigid, mundane structures, and the rock-and-roll primer soundtrack is still great to sing along to.

Tubi has a deep catalog of films available to stream for free, and that lineup got even bigger with the arrival of dozens of titles in February. Tubi viewers browsing the catalog can now press play on movies like Marvel’s Runaways, Jurassic World, the Taken trilogy, 13 Going on 30, and the original 2000s Spy Kids trilogy.

