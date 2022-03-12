Jackass Forever: Jackass Fans Celebrate Johnny Knoxville’s 51st Birthday

Happy Birthday, Johnny Knoxville! The prankster and stuntman known for Jackass turned 51 on March 11th. This has been a big year for Knoxville as it saw the long-awaited release of Jackass Forever, which marked the franchise’s first movie in over a decade. The movie made franchise history by becoming the first Jackass film to be “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, it’s up on the review site with an 86% critics score and a 91% audience score. ComicBook.com awarded the film a 4 out of 5, saying it “maintains the franchise’s hilarity and charm.” In honor of Knoxville’s birthday, many friends and fans have taken to social media to celebrate his special day.

Today might be Knoxville’s day, but he’s using his time to do what he does best: pull pranks. “Hey everybody, in return for that low down and dirty @samizayn getting my personal phone number and harassing me all day yesterday, I graciously flew his phone number over LA today. If you would like to call him direct about Sami giving u a pedicure, cleaning your pool or sweeping your floor feel free. He is going to need all the work he can get after I retire him from the @wwe at #wrestlemania. For a bad time call or text 407 574 1532and tell him Knoxville sent u.??,” Knoxville shared on Instagram today. You can check out his video below:

Here are some of the fun tweets in honor of Knoxville’s 51st birthday…

