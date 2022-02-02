Jackass Forever Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes





Jackass Forever is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and fans are over the moon. Who would have thought a Jackass sequel in 2022 could garner this kind of public approval. The platform reported that their Tomatometer sits at 81% on the audience side of things this week. That means that the newest entry of the MTV series ranks higher than some beloved franchises’ latest entries when it comes to fans. Luckily for Johnny Knoxville and the crew, there might be a path to another entry at some point in the future. (If they can stomach this kind of pain as they age…) For now, director Jeff Tremaine and his team have to be ecstatic about how Jackass Forever has gone so far. There are a number of factors to consider when you look at this kind of popular reception. It certainly didn’t hurt to have the movie come back in the midst of a massive mid-2000s nostalgia wave.

Comicbook.com pondered if another Jackass movie might be coming. When speaking to our Jamie Jirak, the boys thought that a Jackass 4.5 might be on the table.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know when it comes out, but it’s good, man. There is one and it’s coming,” director Jeff Tremaine explained. “It’s really strong,” Knoxville added.” Tremaine continued, “Yeah … because it sort of tells you the quality of the movie. Like 4.5‘s this good, that means the movie’s really good, at least in our minds.”

Jackass Forever sees the return of Jackass stars like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. The franchise also gets an injection of new talent including Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. Jeff Tremaine is back in the director’s chair and produced the sequel alongside Knoxville and Spike Jonze. Shanna Newton and Greg Iguchi are aboard as executive producers.

Check out the official synopsis for Jackass Forever down below:

“Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.”

Have you seen Jackass Forever yet? Did you love it? Let us know down in the comments!