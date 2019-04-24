‘Bond 25’ Title to Be Revealed Thursday

Production on the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise is currently underway and it looks like the veil of mystery surrounding the film is finally about to be lifted. To this point, we know that Daniel Craig is starring in the film as the titular spy, most likely for the last time, Rami Malek is reportedly playing the villain, and Cary Fukunaga is directing. That’s it. Fortunately, that will change on Thursday, as the first details about the new movie are officially revealed.

The James Bond Twitter account shared an exciting message with the fans on Wednesday morning, saying that the “reveal” of Bond 25 will take place live on Thursday evening. This means we will likely finally know the title of the movie, as well as some official casting information and plot details.

“Coming tomorrow at 13:10 BST/5:10 PST, the #BOND25 Live Reveal from an iconic 007 location,” reads the tweet. “Ask the cast a question using #BOND25”

Coming tomorrow at 13:10 BST/05:10 PST, the #BOND25 Live Reveal from an iconic 007 location. Ask the cast a question using #BOND25 pic.twitter.com/OwfjrRYZQd — James Bond (@007) April 24, 2019

Cary Fukunaga is bringing the new Bond film to life after director Danny Boyle departed the project last year due to creative differences.

“What John [Hodge] and I were doing, I thought, was really good,” Boyle said in an interview last month. “It wasn’t finished, but it could have been really good.

“We were working very, very well, but they didn’t want to go down that route with us,” Boyle explained. “So we decided to part company, and it would be unfair to say what it was because I don’t know what Cary is going to do. I got a very nice message from him and I gave him my best wishes… It is just a great shame.”

Bond 25 is currently slated to hit theaters on February 14, 2020.

