James Bond Sean Connery 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Box Set Details Unveiled

In the midst of all of this 007 drama, we have some news that every fan of the franchise should be happy about. The classic James Bond films starring Sean Connery are going to be available for the first time ever on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. First unveiled last month, we now know that the Limited Edition set will include six Steelbooks, each with a corresponding image of Sean Connery from the film housed inside. We also know that each copy of the Limited Edition Steelbook Library Case will come with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

All 6 Sean Connery James Bond films will be available in standard and limited edition 4K Ultra HD + Digital sets with a release date set for June 10th. Details about special features are unknown at this time, but this article will be updated when that info is available. Pre-orders for both options are available via the links below.

The six films included in the box sets will include: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), and Diamonds Are Forever (1971). If you’re wondering, Never Say Never Again (1983) is missing from the set as it was not an official Eon Productions Bond film.

As for what the future holds for Bond, Amazon (the owners of the franchise) don’t have a plan yet, but things are expected to accelerate now that Spider-Man and Harry Potter producers are on board.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy commented on the company gaining creative control of James Bond during an interview with CNBC. “We don’t have a plan yet on what the next theme is going to be,” Jassy said. “We haven’t – nobody’s written the story yet. But we will take great care. It’s an amazing franchise that we care a lot about and that we expect to develop over a long period of time.”