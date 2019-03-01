Netflix Is Now Streaming Nearly Every James Bond Movie

If you’re a big fan of James Bond movies, your weekend just a got whole lot better. Netflix delivered yet another surprise 007 movie drop on Friday, and now nearly every single movie in the James Bond franchise is available to stream on the site.

While these films weren’t listed on Netflix announcement of titles arriving in March, Friday saw the debut of 10 different Bond movies on the service. Dr. No (1962), From Russia With Love (1963), Thunderball (1965), On Her Majesty’s Service (1969), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), A View to a Kill (1985), Licence to Kill (1989), GoldenEye (1995), and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) are all now available for your viewing pleasure.

These 10 titles join the roster of James Bond films that were added to Netflix exactly one month ago, which were also made available without any previous announcement. With both groups now on the streaming service’s lineup, there are only five Bond films you can’t watch on Netflix. The original Casino Royale (1967) and Never Say Never Again (1983) are the two classic 007 movies that haven’t been made available for Netflix users, joining the three newest Daniel Craig Bond movies – Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015).

Fortunately, a couple of those films are streaming on other services not named Netflix. The first Casino Royale is available on Amazon Prime Video, Quantum of Solace can be found on Showtime, and Spectre is streaming on FXNow. At this time, it doesn’t look like Never Say Never Again or Skyfall are available to stream anywhere, they all need to be purchased on order to watch.

The 25th 007 movie is finally getting ready to head into production with director Cary Fukunaga and it is set to be Daniel Craig’s final time playing the iconic agent. The film is set to hit theaters on April 8th, 2020.

Which of the Bond movies is your favorite? Are you looking forward to binging through them now that they’re on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

