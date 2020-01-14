Hans Zimmer Confirms He’s Scoring No Time to Die

No Time to Die is already giving James Bond fans quite a lot to look forward to, as the film marches towards its April release date. Recent reports have shed light on one behind-the-scenes element of the film, with suggestions that Hans Zimmer would be taking over work on the film’s score, after composer Dan Romer had departed the project due to “creative differences”. Just days after those reports first surfaced online, Zimmer seems to have confirmed that he’s working on the film, simply by tweeting a photo of the film’s logo.

Zimmer is certainly no stranger to genre-bending blockbusters, including Inception, Gladiator, and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Him stepping in for Romer is certainly interesting, as the composer had previously partnered with No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga on Beasts of No Nation and Maniac.

No Time to Die, which is confirmed to be Daniel Craig’s last outing in the iconic role, will follow Bond as he has left active service and is retired in Jamacia. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The cast of No Time to Die will also include Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes.

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who co-wrote the script, explained in a previous interview. “I think that’s bollocks. I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

“When I saw his Bond for the first time, there was a wryness to his performance that I really loved,” Waller-Bridge added. “So, I was really excited about writing dialogue for him. I mean, the script was there. It’s already there. I think it’s unfair to say that I’m writing the script.”

No Time to Die is set to be released on April 10th.

