James Bond Producer Offers Recasting Update

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli offered an update on how the recasting process is going. In a conversation with Variety, the executive explained that "it's going to take some time." Since the moment that No Time To Die bowed, the question of who would wear that tuxedo next has dominated the discussion of the character. As has been widely publicized, Daniel Craig has stepped away from the role after his swan song in the most recent franchise entry. The movie didn't really leave a lot of wiggle room for a return, so the fans have taken to social media to debate their picks for the next 007. In the producer's case, she and the studio have not made their mind up yet. That makes a lot of sense as such a huge announcement would not just be seismic for the franchise, but for franchise filmmaking as a whole. Check out what she had to say about the recasting process down below.

"It's a big decision," Broccoli said. "It's not just casting a role. It's about a whole rethink about where we're going. I'm just here celebrating one of the greatest actors on the planet, Daniel Craig."

As the conversation about recasting has taken shape, fans have been increasingly vocal about their picks for certain roles. Jamie Dornan was the star of 50 Shades of Grey and got some fan heat when his casting was announced. He talked to Esquire about the bizarre fan relationship to these characters. Dornan even specifically named Daniel Craig by name when offering examples of how quickly it can shift.

"Prejudgment is such a f-cking disease," Dornan said of the fan backlash to certain casting decisions. "It's a disease in all our culture. In my line of work, sure. But in general, people prejudge people based on f-cking anything really, and it's very sad. Look at the reaction when Rob got cast as Batman. It was like 90% negative."

He continued, "Daniel Craig got cast as James Bond -- I mean that was 100% negative. It was vile what was written. It was actually disturbing when you see the f-cking venomous anger that people have over casting decisions. And then guess what? Daniel Craig is f-cking brilliant, and it changes the whole energy of Bond ... And all the naysayers love what Rob has done with Batman."

