James Bond Reveals Official Easter Egg Fans Might Have Missed

The first James Bond film, Dr. No, was released 60 years ago and the franchise is still going strong. After 16 years of playing the role, Daniel Craig’s time as 007 came to an end last year with No Time To Die, and fans are eager to find out who will step into the role next. While we await casting news, which might happen sometime this year, there’s still plenty to look back on and rediscover in the franchise. In fact, the official 007 account on Instagram just shared a fun easter egg about Craig’s first film, Casino Royale.

“Zoom in on that date of birth… 007’s CASINO ROYALE passport shows 13th April, a day chosen to honour the publication date of Ian Fleming’s Casino Royale book. #60yearsofBond,” the post revealed. You can check out the image below:

Producer Barbara Broccoli recently shared that they are not currently conducting their search for the next Bond star, but the process will likely begin soon. Craig recently shared that he’s not interested in making any suggestions for the next Bond, but the actor did tell Radio Times that he doesn’t think the character should be played by a woman.

“The answer to that is very simple,” Craig explained. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, for a woman?”

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli previously stated. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

Last month, the Bond franchise made Oscars history thanks to No Time To Die. The was movie nominated for Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Original Song. The nominations alone scored the franchise a new record, marking the third Bond film in a row to earn nominations from The Academy. However, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS won the award for the title song, which marked three Best Original Song wins in a row for Bond. Previously, Skyfall and SPECTRE both took home the Academy Award.

No Time To Die is now available on VOD, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K.