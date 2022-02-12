No Time To Die Could Make James Bond History With Oscar Win

With the announcement of the 2022 Academy Award nominations this week, the 25th James Bond movie No Time to Die was able to secure three nods for this year’s Oscars. Among the awards that the film is in contention for are Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and, naturally, Best Original Song. These nominations have already given the film a new record within the franchise as it marks the third film in a row in the series to earn a nod with The Academy, but a win could make that record even sweet, and a specific win could make it unheard of.

Prior to No Time to Die‘s nominations, the two previous James Bond movies, Skyfall and SPECTRE, both took home the Academy Awards for Best Original Song (Skyfall also won Best Sound Editing). These two wins were already huge for the franchise as they marked not only the first time that two theme songs in a row have been nominated, let alone won, the coveted award; but a win for No Time to Die would give the series three wins in a row, but also three wins for Best Original Song in a row.

To find the last time that James Bond movies won multiple times in a row without interruption we have to go back to the 1960s. The third and fourth films in the series, Goldfinger and Thunderball, both won (Best Sound Effects in 1965 for Goldfinger and Best Special Visual Effects for Thunderball in 1966), marking the only other time that two films in a row from the series have taken home Oscar gold. With Skyfall and SPECTRE both winning and tying this phenomena, a win for No Time to Die would give Daniel Crag’s Bond films a place in the history books for the series (well, another one, considering they’re the highest grossing of the entire franchise).

No Time to Die’s theme song, written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, has already taken home multiple awards. The song has already won the Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammy Awards, Best Song – Feature Film at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and Best Original Song at the Golden Globes.

Their nomination for Best Original Song at The Academy Awards marks the first Oscar nomination for Eilish and her brother/collaborator, and a win would seemingly make Eilish the youngest winner for Best Original Song, having just turned twenty years old back in December.