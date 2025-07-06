James Cameron’s Most Underrated Sci-fi Movie Finally Streaming Again

One of James Cameron’s most underrated movies is on streaming once again. James Cameron is one of the most successful film directors out there and is the second highest grossing director of all-time behind the great Steven Spielberg. Three of his movies sit in the top five highest grossing movies of all-time (Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic), making him one of the most bankable minds in Hollywood. With that said, the director has focused all of his creative energy into the Avatar franchise over the last 25 years (though Cameron is working on a few other projects now). He has been focused on creating this ambitious franchise by developing new tech, developing scripts, and combining his passions with underwater exploration/filmmaking.

A lot of what made James Cameron who he is today can be traced back to a seminal piece of work known as The Abyss. The film was James Cameron’s fourth feature film (though he disowned Piranhas 2, his first credited feature film) and revolves around a crew of people on a deep sea search and rescue mission for a nuclear sub before it is found by Soviets or swept away by a hurricane. While that alone is quite an interesting and thrilling premise, The Abyss is rooted in Cameron’s sci-fi interests as well and features a pretty gripping mystery about what horrors might lie deep in the sea. The Abyss was nominated for four Academy Awards and achieved an aggregate rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is quite the achievement given the intense and messy production the film had.

The Abyss Is Now Streaming on Hulu

the abyss

If you’ve never seen The Abyss and are a sucker for underwater horror or just a good thriller, particularly one made by James Cameron, it’s available right now on Hulu. Although this is not the first time The Abyss has appeared on the streamer, it comes and goes quite frequently, so you’ll want to check this out while it’s still available. The film is one of Cameron’s most underrated and underseen films. Although he’s best known for Titanic, Avatar, Aliens, and The Terminator, this is a special addition to Cameron’s filmography and in many ways, is somewhat of a culmination of a lot of his works. It’s also a movie that straight up isn’t as accessible in some territories.

The Abyss was recently pulled from Disney+ in the UK due to a scene that puts a real, live rat in peril. The filmmakers submerged a real rat in water for one sequence, but it was all supervised by experts to ensure the rat didn’t actually get hurt. When the scene was finished, the rat was totally unharmed, but nevertheless, it was still upsetting for some audiences including animal lovers.

The Abyss was also famous along with True Lies for being two James Cameron films that didn’t have a proper Blu-ray release in the United States up until 2024. Unfortunately, the long-awaited high-def home media releases of these films were heavily criticized for their use of AI upscaling, which resulted in wonky image quality and odd visual blemishes that angered fans. Although James Cameron is in the Avatar trenches for the foreseeable future, it doesn’t hurt to revisit his classics.