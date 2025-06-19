James Gunn Teases His Favorite DC Universe Project Still Hasn’t Been Announced (What Could It Be?)

The DC Universe is shaping up nicely. Superman is just around the corner, bringing the Man of Steel back to the big screen in live-action for the first time since his brief appearance in 2023’s The Flash. James Gunn is working hard to ensure that his franchise doesn’t end up like its predecessors, focusing on quality over quantity, which means only greenlighting projects that have positive momentum. There are already some bumps in the road, with Gunn revealing that one project has already been canceled, but that’s to be expected. After all, it’s impossible to make progress without taking risks.

Gunn is being careful about what he says, though, not wanting to put the cart before the horse. He’s happy to discuss projects like Lanterns and Supergirl, which are deep into production, and also isn’t afraid to provide updates about movies or shows that have already been announced. However, despite wanting to play it cool, Gunn can’t help but tease a project that is currently the apple of his eye.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gunn was asked about what’s next for the DCU after Clayface, which recently announced its star. “Then there’s another TV show that’s my favorite thing in all of this, that is hopefully getting made soon,” he said. “It’s just my favorite thing. And then there’s the movie… Oh s***! I don’t know what I’m allowed to say or not say, but there’s a couple of other movies that are being written, one of which is in pretty good shape, another which is kind of closer to the start, but we feel positive about. And then there’s a thing I’m writing, which I think it’s okay.. So what will be the next thing after Clayface is not 100 percent certain, but it’s pretty certain.”

There’s a lot to take away from Gunn’s answer, especially because he mentions that he’s writing something new. That can wait, though, because whatever TV show Gunn is calling his “favorite thing” must be pretty special.

James Gunn’s “Favorite” DCU Project Could Be Anything

Entertainment Weekly’s story mentions that the outlet sat down with Gunn on May 22nd, which is important information because it means the interview predates the announcement of the Mister Miracle animated series. Tom King will serve as showrunner for the project that will adapt his award-winning comic book run. Gunn may be a fan of King’s work and is looking forward to seeing what he can cook up in a different medium. If it’s not Mister Miracle, however, there’s a whole multiverse worth of characters and stories to sift through.

Given Gunn’s past work, the easy answer is a character who can crack a joke. DC has been trying to get a Plastic Man project off the ground for years, and Sonic star Ben Schwartz never misses a chance to discuss his interest in the role. Another point to consider is that Gunn has confirmed conversations with Chris Pratt about a part in the DCU, and given the filmmaker’s love for working with old friends, he could be excited to bring the Star-Lord actor into the fold. Neither Pratt nor Gunn has teased what character could bring them back together, but there’s a lot of chatter online about Pratt being a good choice for Booster Gold, who has a TV series in development.

No matter who ends up being the star of Gunn’s favorite show, there’s no doubt that they’re going to be wacky. He prides himself on shining a light on underutilized figures in comics, and that’s unlikely to change as the DCU grows larger.

What project do you think James Gunn is excited about? Is there a DCU movie or show that you can’t wait to watch? Let us know in the comments below!