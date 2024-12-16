Ben Schwartz Eager to Play DCU’s Plastic Man, “The Deadpool of That Universe”

With the anticipation of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 fast approaching, many are speculating the reveal of another huge franchise coming back: Superman. Many expect the Superman trailer to fly into theatres alongside the upcoming release this week, as hinted by James Gunn. It might seem like a stretch to assume the pairing of DCU and Sonic to be the perfect match, but let’s give Ben Schwartz the chance to make the dream a reality. The Sonic the Hedgehog actor reaffirmed his aspirations to bring Patrick O’Brian/Plastic Man to James Gunn’s DCU with his vision of fitting the role into the cinematic franchise.

During our interview with Schwartz, he expressed his support for the current track of James Gunn’s DCU vision by stating, “I’m actually friends of James. Got to love James Gunn and can’t wait for his Superman too. My, plea for superheroes. I, of course, love the Marvel Universe, but DC has a character named Plastic Man. You and I have chatted about it. Maybe if we do it enough times. But I always thought that he could be like the Deadpool, that universe”

While the actor doesn’t throw shade at the other superhero universe, he does connect Plastic Man’s personality to Deadpool, which is a perfect personification for the role. The character is known for his quirky, offbeat personality, aiming more towards a comedic role when it comes to bringing him to the big screen. If anyone has been able to bring comedy to the DCU, it is James Gunn, considering he brought The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker into the mix.

In an exclusive interview last year, Schwartz addressed his enthusiasm for the role. The actor stated that Gunn knows he would love to play the role and that taking on such a role would be “the actual dream come true”. Schwartz expanded on his interest in portraying the role by tagging along some insights as to where we could see Plastic Man come about by saying, “He could be comedic. He has like, a big thief back story. (Patrick) O’Brian, I’m obsessed with that character. And, he’s funny. And I think having a funny character in the Justice League, because technically he is a part of the Justice League. I think that would be like a perfect foil to all the other serious characters they have over there.”

In recent news, the DC character Patrick O’Brian/Plastic Man has been making its rounds, with actor/comedian John Mulaney addressing the possibility of taking on the role as more of a ‘money thing’. The introduction of Plastic Man isn’t much of a stretch considering Superman is introducing Michael Holt/Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). If the movie follows the comics, this could bring forth DC’s The Terrifics, comprised of Mister Terrific, Phantom Girl, Metamorpho, and, most importantly, Plastic Man.

Seeing how Plastic Man has shown his comedic chops in the 2016 series, Justice League Action, as voiced by actor/comedian Dana Snyder, it’s plausible that the character can pair perfectly with the DCU future superhero team. Schwartz has a lot of knowledge of the character and his passion for bringing him into the live-action realm is clear.

