Mister Miracle Animated Series Announced by DC (& It Has the Perfect Showrunner)

Mister Miracle is going from the Fourth World to his first animated series. At the Annecy Animation Festival on Thursday, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation announced the new adult animated series Mister Miracle (based on the 2017 series from writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads) about super escape artist Scott Free. King, part of the DCU brain trust, serves as executive producer and showrunner on Mister Miracle.

DC Studios, which is headed by Superman director James Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran, is also adapting the King-penned Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow series into a 2026 feature film starring Milly Alcock. King also serves as writer and executive producer on the live-action HBO series Lanterns.

Mister Miracle marks the second adult animated series for DC Studios, which released the Gunn-scripted HBO Max series Creature Commandos in 2024. WB Animation’s upcoming DC slate includes the previously announced animated series Starfire!, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and DC Super Powers, as well as the animated movie Dynamic Duo about Robins Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.

Here’s the logline for DC Studios’ Mister Miracle: No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick – and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife Big Barda have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s cruel adoptive father Darkseid seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation – the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality, exposing his long-buried pain, and shattering the fragile happiness he’s found with the woman he loves. And so begins the odyssey of Scott Free, Mister Miracle: a harrowing, hilarious, heart wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself.

In the comics, Mister Miracle debuted in 1971’s Mister Miracle #1 by New Gods and the Forever People creator Jack Kirby. The son of Izaya, Highfather of New Genesis and ruler of the New Gods, Scott was given to Granny Goodness and raised in her X-Pit as Orion — son of Darkseid, ruler of Apokolips — was raised by Highfather. The sons were exchanged as part of an armistice reached on the hundredth day of the hundredth year of the Fourth World’s war between the planets New Genesis and Apokolips.

Forged by the torture of Granny Goodness, Scott earned the admiration of the Apokolips-raised Big Barda, leader of the Female Furies and product of Granny’s X-Pit. After finally escaping to Earth, Scott became the protege of the escape artist Thaddeus Brown and succeeded him as the new Mister Miracle. The costumed super escape artist would later return to New Genesis and battle Darkseid alongside Orion and Barda.

In King’s 12-issue Mister Miracle series, Scott attempted suicide after asking himself the question: “What can’t I escape from? What shouldn’t I escape from? What doesn’t anyone escape from? Death. No one escapes from death.”