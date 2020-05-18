Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Jokes That He Lost an Infinity Stone

✖

If you ever find yourself coming across the Infinity Stones, you might not want to entrust them in the possession of James Gunn. The fan-favorite filmmaker revealed Sunday that despite having a full Infinity Gauntlet at his ready, he still managed to lose the Power Stone — within the confines of the dishwasher, no less. Gunn shared an image to his Instagram profile of a pretty killer Infinity Gauntlet mug and, believe it or not, the Power Stone came right off the merchandise. Now, Gunn jokes, getting dishes washed has become a much bigger chore.

Coincidentally enough, Gunn directed Guardians of the Galaxy — the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the Power Stone was used. In fact, the coincidence is so large here, we might be getting into conspiracy territory. "Happy Sunday," Gunn shared on the image-sharing platform. "Yes, I lost the Power Stone in the dishwasher and since then washing dishes has been especially tricky."

Though the filmmaker is currently hard at work on The Suicide Squad, he'll return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at one point or another to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It's yet to be seen if he'll be able to find the Power Stone in time to use it in the threequel. One thing, for sure, is that Guardians 3 will heavily feature Rocket Raccoon.

"When you asked me what was saddest for me when I thought it was gone—and anybody at Marvel can tell you—it’s this very strange and attached relationship to Rocket," Gunn said in an interview last year. "Rocket is me, he really is, even if that sounds narcissistic. Groot is like my dog. I love Groot in a completely different way. I relate to Rocket and I feel compassion for Rocket, but I also feel like his story has not been completed. He has an arc that started in the first movie, continued into the second and goes through Infinity War and Endgame, and then I was set to really finish that arc in Guardians 3. That was a big loss to me—not being able to finish that story—though I was comforted by the fact that they were still planning to use my script."

Both Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+.

What surprises do you think are in store for Guardians 3? Share your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

